Second round of randomisation held in Dharamsala

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 19

The second round of the randomisation process was conducted under the chairmanship of general supervisor Rahul Tiwari at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Kangra District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa was also present, while Chamba District Election Officer was connected through a virtual medium.

After the completion of the process, the list of EVM and VVPAT machines was provided to the authorised representatives of the candidates.

As many as 1,910 polling booths have been established in the 17 Assembly segments of the Kangra parliamentary constituency. He added that the EVM and VVPAT machines would now be sent to the designated polling booths.

