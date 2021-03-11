Security beefed up ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 8

Security has been tightened ahead of the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Dharamsala on June 10. The President will be the chief guest at the convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh. The convocation will be held at the Government College auditorium here.

Security agencies have taken over the indoor stadium and the synthetic track managed by the Sports Authority of India. The entry into the indoor stadium and the synthetic track has been restricted till June 17.

The Chief Secretaries conference, to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held at the international cricket stadium here on June 16 and 17.

On June 11, the President will leave for Kullu and is scheduled to visit the Atal Tunnel. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur arrived here late last evening and oversaw the arrangements at the New Circuit House where the President and the Prime Minister will stay.