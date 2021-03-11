Security beefed up in Shimla

Shimla, May 12
Security has been beefed up in Shimla and a strict vigil is being maintained at important and busy areas. All vehicles passing through the Shoghi barrier are being checked. An alert has been sounded after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun associated with the banned Sikhs For Justice released an audio message stating that just like the RPG attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, it could happen in Shimla also.
Pannun announced a reward of $25,000 to anyone who would provide information about the foreign visits of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and DGP Sanjay Kundu.
