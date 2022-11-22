Security of EVM strongrooms reviewed in Bilsapur district

Hamirpur, November 21
Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg today visited Bilaspur Sadar, Jhandutta and Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district to review the security of EVM strongrooms. There were allegations of Congress leaders of Bilaspur district that the EVM machines kept in the strongrooms were not safe and could be tampered with. Congress candidates from Ghumarwin and Jhandutta had decided to keep an eye on the strongrooms and were camping near them.
Garg had directed security agencies to beef up vigil at both strongrooms. He said that no security lapse would be allowed.
The EVMs of Shri Naina Devi and Bilaspur Sadar constituencies had been kept at Government Degree College, Bilaspur, while the EVMs of the Gumarwin and Jhandutta Assembly constituencies had been kept at government institutions.
Pankaj Rai, Deputy Commissioner, Diwakar Sharma SP, Rajeev Thakur, SDM, Ghumarwin, and Rameshwar Dass, SDM, Bilaspur were, present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna