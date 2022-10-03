Security up for PM Modi’s Kullu visit on Oct 5

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, October 2

Preparations are under way to make the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kullu a memorable event, DC Ashutosh Garg said on Sunday.

He said a team of the Special Protection Group (SPG) on Saturday carried out an inspection of the ground where the Dasehra festival would be organised.

‘Bring people to PM’s Bilaspur rally’ Avinash Rai Khanna, state in charge of the BJP, on Sunday appealed to the party’s representatives to go door to door for inviting people to PM Modi’s upcoming Bilaspur rally this week

Khanna, who has started ‘chai pe charcha’ with members of the urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions, said the people and the BJP workers were enthusiastic about the visit of Modi to Bilaspur.

“Modi considers HP as his second home. He has special affection for this state. The BJP is working to mobilise people from all 68 constituencies for the rally,” he added.

SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said vehicles entering Kullu were being checked at the Bajaura barrier near Bhuntar. Additional forces had started arriving in Kullu and night patrolling, besides setting up of check-points, had been increased throughout the district, he said, adding that an eye was being kept on the movement of outsiders in hotels, restaurants and other places.

The PM, who is scheduled to attend the historical Rath Yatra during the inauguration of the seven-day internationally famous Kullu Dasehra festival on October 5, will be the first PM to do so.

The district administration has received minute-to-minute schedule of the PM, who will also inaugurate AIIMS in Bilaspur. After the Rath Yatra, he will fly to Chandigarh from Bhuntar. According to the DC, the PM would be served local delicacies during his Kullu stay.

The Dasehra festival has been celebrated in a curtailed manner for the past two years due to Covid. Last year, 285 deities had participated in the festivities. This year, the Dasehra committee has sent invitations to 332 deities.

