Seek votes on development plank, AAP challenges BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

State AAP president Surjeet Thakur today challenged the BJP to seek votes in the upcoming Assembly elections for the development it claims to have done in the past five years.

“The CM claims his government has done a lot of work for the betterment of farmers and employees. If he is so sure about it, he should seek votes for the development he has done,” said Thakur, hinting that the BJP should not seek votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi.

He also took pot-shots at the Congress over giving several guarantees to the people of the state. “Why the Congress isn’t giving same facilities in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh which it is promising in Himachal? The Congress should first implement these guarantees in these two states,” said Surjeet.

He further alleged that both the parties were hoodwinking people like they have done in the past. “Only the AAP is committed to fulfilling the promises and the other two parties are misguiding people. The AAP has fulfilled its promises in Delhi, doing the same in Punjab and will fulfil its promises in Himachal too,” he said.