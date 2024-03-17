Seeking new pension, women rush to Palampur welfare centre

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 16

After Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s announcement to provide monthly pension of Rs 1,500, hundreds of women today thronged the office of the Welfare Officer to fill forms regarding it. Women started reaching the welfare office early in the morning and by 10 am there was a long queue outside the office. The state government had already deputed a team of officials to collect documents like Aadhaar cards, ration cards and panchayat certificates from the eligible beneficiaries.

Two days ago, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance, one of the 10 Congress guarantees, to over five lakh women in the state and the scheme had been named ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana’.

While talking to The Tribune, Sukhu said he had proposed to make this announcement in the Budget, but owing to the ruckus in the Assembly, he could not announce it. He later announced the implementation of this scheme from April 1.

He said now the Opposition, which had been criticising the government for not fulfilling the 10 guarantees, would be silent. He added that the Congress government would fulfil all the 10 guarantees in a phased manner.

“This scheme has already been implemented in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti and now from the next financial year, commencing on April 1, this assistance will be given to women all over the state,” he said.

The CM said the state government had fulfilled the fifth guarantee.

