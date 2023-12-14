Shimla: SEHB workers threaten stir over delay in salary, pending demands

Shimla, December 13
Alleging delay in the payment of salary every month and non-fulfilment of pending demands, the SEHB Society Workers’ Union has threatened to go on strike. The decision was taken during a meeting held at the Kisan Mazdoor Bhawan, CITU office, in Kaithu today.
Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification Society (SEHB) union leaders said they have decided to wear black badges during work hours from December 18 to 22 to express their resentment and lodge a protest against the “dictatorial” working style of the corporation and its officials.
State president of the union Vijendra Mehra said “SEHB society workers have started preparations for the strike. We will gherao Commissioner’s office on December 22. The workers and supervisors have been subjected to financial and mental torture. Salary of the workers and supervisors have been withheld by the corporation every month which is a clear violation of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936. The officials of the corporation want to suppress our voice which we have been raising for the fulfilment of the 32-point demand charter, but we won’t tolerate it at all. We will intensify our stir in the coming days.”
“Services of the SEHB workers must be regularised and monthly wages of Rs 26,000 given as per recommendations of Justice Mathur in the 7th Pay Commission report. Our other demands include payment for extra work, 39 leaves annually as per law, promotion policy for the supervisors and workers, depositing outstanding amount of the EPF and annual general meeting of the SEHB society immediately,” added Mehra.
General Secretary Om Prakash Garg said, “We demand the Labour Department to take action against the officials of the corporation by exercising the Code of Civil Procedure Act, 1908.”
