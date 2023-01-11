Selfie point damaged in Mandi

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Selfie point damaged
Miscreants recently damaged a selfie point set up near the Indira market. A large number of visitors capture selfies at this point, which is still broken. It should be repaired soon and CCTV cameras installed to arrest the miscreants who damage public property. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi
Slippery IGMC road a problem
The road from Sanjauli to the IGMC Hospital in Shimla becomes very slippery during the winter. Patients also take this road to reach the hospital. But, as the road hardly gets any sunlight during the winter, the ice stays here longer, causing inconvenience to commuters. The civic body should make adequate arrangement of sand for the road. Rajesh, Shimla
Drunken driving rampant
The menace of drunken driving has become rampant in the capital city. It poses risk to the life of not only the drunk driver, but also other motorists and pedestrians. The police have issued challans to some offenders, but there is a need for a large scale drive to deter the ill-practice. Gaurav Singh, Shimla
