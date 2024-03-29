Seminar on millets & medicinal plants ends

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 28

Sponsored by Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE), a two-day capacity building workshop-cum-seminar on millets (coarse grains and their products) and uses of medicinal plants concluded at Government Arya College, Nurpur on Thursday.

Dr Vipin Guleria, associate director of Regional Horticulture Research and Training Centre (RHRTC), Nurpur, was the chief guest at the programme. An exhibition showcasing the importance of millets and medicinal plants was also organised.

Dr Rajesh Kaler, senior scientist at the RHRTC, gave detailed information on ‘millets and their products’. He said different types of millets — jowar, bajra, ragi, kodra, kangani and buckwheat — were grown in the country and their products were an ideal solution for countries to increase self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imported cereal grains. “The cultivation of millets requires minimal inputs as they are resistant to diseases and pests. Their cultivation also reduces dependence on synthetic fertilisers and pesticides,” he asserted. He also briefed the audience on the nutrients found in millets and their products and their connection with the Indian culture and folk literature.

Dr Anil Thakur, spoke about growing medicinal plants and the use of their products. He said different types of medicinal plants such as amla, harad, tulsi, aloe vera, clove, cardamom, lemongrass and neem were grow in the country. He explained their uses and talked about the climatic conditions that were conducive for growing them. He also propounded on their relationship with folk culture. He said cultivation of medicinal plants (herbs) could help treat various ailments, to ameliorate income of the grower and further generate employment avenues.

The chief guest also released a souvenir of the seminar. He also gave away first, second and third prizes to the students who had presented the best cooked and uncooked millets and medicinal plants presented in the exhibition.

