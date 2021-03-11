Seminar on preservation of Tankri script

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 8

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Mandi chapter held a seminar on Tankri script here today. The move was aimed to preserve the script, which is on the verge of extinction in Mandi.

The seminar was presided over by Mandi Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ritika Jindal. Jagdish Kapoor, an expert of the script, gave detailed information about the prevalence of Tankri script in Pahari language in various parts of the state in the past.

Kapoor said the script was also prevalent in Mandi but now it is on the verge of extinction. There is a need to make efforts to preserve it.

Writer Murari Sharma also expressed his views over the issue.

INTACH Mandi chapter president Naresh Malohtra said the motive of organising the seminar was to create an awareness among masses about the importance of the script.

The SDM, who was the chief guest at the event, said it was a good move for the preservation of Tankri script. The administration will provide full cooperation to the The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage for the purpose, Jindal added.