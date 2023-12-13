Shimla, December 12
A one-day seminar on ‘recent trends of library resources and services in Indian universities’ was organised by the library department of the HPNLU, Shimla.
Librarian Vikram K Sharma, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamsala, delivered the keynote address. Librarian Prem Chand, IIAS, Shimla, conducted a panel discussion on ‘Present Status of Libraries in Electronic Era’. Around 50 professionals from universities, institutions, colleges and schools of HP, Punjab and Chandigarh participated in the seminar, apart from PhD scholars and LLM students of HPNLU, Shimla.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM
BJP picks Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa for Deputy CM posts
Joe Biden not to attend Republic Day event in India; January Quad meet off
PMs of Australia and Japan had agreed to come provided Biden...
Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House
To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow
Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal
Submit statements to special probe team