Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 12

A one-day seminar on ‘recent trends of library resources and services in Indian universities’ was organised by the library department of the HPNLU, Shimla.

Librarian Vikram K Sharma, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamsala, delivered the keynote address. Librarian Prem Chand, IIAS, Shimla, conducted a panel discussion on ‘Present Status of Libraries in Electronic Era’. Around 50 professionals from universities, institutions, colleges and schools of HP, Punjab and Chandigarh participated in the seminar, apart from PhD scholars and LLM students of HPNLU, Shimla.

