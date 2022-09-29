Senior voters to be honoured in Lahaul on Oct 1

Mandi, September 28
District Election Officer, Lahaul and Spiti, Sumit Khimta said today that senior voters had set an example in strengthening democracy by participating in the continuous democratic process.
He said that to ensure maximum participation of senior citizens above 80 years of age and differently abled voters, the Election Commission of India is arranging many new facilities. Senior citizens can also vote through postal ballot from their homes by filling Form 12D.
“On the occasion of World Elders Day on October 1, officers and observers of the Election Commission will felicitate senior citizens for their contribution to democracy,” he said.
