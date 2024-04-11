Separate dept needed to manage industrial scrap: Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 10

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, today alleged that the management of industrial scrap in the Baddi-Barotiwala Nalagarh (BBN) cluster was a major source of corruption where one person was deciding where and to whom it should be sold.

He advised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to form a separate department to manage industrial scrap and assign its responsibility to a minister or a chief parliamentary secretary. He said that this was a big scam which had disturbed the industry.

“No new industry has come to Himachal owing to an inimical anti-investor scenario and the existing units are being victimised. Several investors have been forced to leave the state, which is a matter of concern. The investors are facing hard times due to the prevailing corruption,” he alleged while addressing mediapersons at Solan today. He was here to attend a meeting of the election management committee of the Shimla Lok Sabha seat.

Thakur said another scam was brewing in the BBN cluster under the garb of the change of land use where large sums of money were being sought from an industrial house. He attacked the Congress government and said, “The CM should have resigned on moral ground after the Congress lost the Rajya Sabha election despite having an overwhelming majority of 43. The CM’s greed to remain in power is so much that he is sticking to the chair despite being reduced to a minority .”

He said that the state government had been reduced to a laughing stock after recent political developments and it had lost the confidence of people. He added that it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister used disrespectful words for the MLAs, who had resigned.

Thakur said, “It is lamentable that the three Independent MLAs were pressured to support the Congress, failing which false cases were registered against their relatives. This forced the MLAs to resign and seek public mandate again under the banner of the BJP.”

Earlier, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal elaborated on the development initiatives of the Narendra Modi government. He said that the Congress was involved in appeasement politics. He added that the PM was working for a developed India while the Congress was trying to push the nation backwards.

