Septic tank overflowing

An overflowing septic tank on the Mall Road is causing a lot of inconvenience to tourists and locals in Shimla. The situation has been the same for the last three days but no efforts have been made to plug it. The entire area is stinking. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and get the needful done immediately. — Aniket Singh, Shimla

Govt must Cancel JOA exam

INCIDENTS of leak of question paper ahead of exams in the last few months are a matter for concern. The government should cancel the recently held Joint Office Assistant exam as its question paper was also leaked. The trend is highly demoralising for the youth. — Suresh, Shimla

