Serve notice to those dumping muck at Giri water source: Chief Secretary

Shimla, August 10

Taking a stern view of the illegal dumping at the catchment area of Giri water source, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has issued directions to the Forest Department and Pollution Control Board to prepare a detailed report on the issue and serve notices to those involved in the illegal activity.

SJPNL officials stated that pumps of water schemes were damaged due to illegal dumping. As a result, Shimla residents have to face shortage of water.

Out of total six schemes that supply water to the city, Giri alone accounts for the highest 40 per cent supply.

The silt problem (during monsoon season) due to illegal dumping has been disrupting water supply in the capital city for a long time now. As illegal dumping has been continuing unabated near the water source when it rains, heavy amounts of silt flows into the source along with rainwater, thereby disrupting the pumping/lifting of water. As a result, city residents have to bear with the water shortage. There was a period when residents of some areas did not get water supply for 10 days during the ongoing monsoon season.

Recently, Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha had held a meeting with SJPNL officials on the issue and instructed them to streamline the water supply and ensure a permanent solution to the “mess” that has been persisting every year.

The CS held a meeting with forest, pollution control board, disaster management and SJPNL officials. In the meeting, he issued directions to the Pollution Control Board officials to issue notices to those involved in illegal dumping and also initiate action against them. The Forest Department officials were instructed to identify a different site for dumping.

