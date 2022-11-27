 Set in Shimla, Siddharth Chauhan’s ‘Amar Colony’ wins special jury prize at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival : The Tribune India

Set in Shimla, Siddharth Chauhan’s ‘Amar Colony’ wins special jury prize at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

The movie is the only Indian title which was showcased in the ‘First Feature Competition’ at the festival

Set in Shimla, Siddharth Chauhan’s ‘Amar Colony’ wins special jury prize at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

'Amar Colony' revolves around three women going through their mundane lives. Photo Credit: Twitter/@Namrata_Joshi



PTI

Mumbai, November 27

Debutant director Siddharth Chauhan's feature film "Amar Colony" has won the special jury prize at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, the makers said Sunday.

According to a press release, the movie is the only Indian title which was showcased in the 'First Feature Competition' at the festival, held annually in Estonia's capital Tallinn.

Starring Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agrawal and Usha Chauhan, the Shimla-set "Amar Colony" revolves around three women going through their mundane lives, representing the human condition, in a chawl.

Chauhan said he is excited about the film winning an award at the prestigious gala where the movie had its world premiere.

"I am so overwhelmed with the love which the European audience and POFF (Festival) have shown towards our film. I really didn't expect such a response to my film! I want to thank the jury for considering us worth it," the director said in a statement.

Therese Malvar, the co-juror for the 'First Feature Competition', said the jury presented the honour to "Amar Colony" for originality of vision.

"This film delighted us with a bold and innovative presentation of a small town community whose frank sensuality and unabashed pursuit of urges, both human and divine, are set against the resonant backdrop of a culturally rich and deeply personal setting.

"The director daringly takes us by the hand and leads us on a journey to his world, introducing us to his characters and their lives with affection and often with humor," Malvar said.

"'Amar Colony' winning the Special Jury Award is a dream come true. Siddharth Chauhan is a filmmaker to watch in the years to come," added producer Nisheeth Kumar of Indie Film Collective.

The film is produced in association with ‘Goopy Bagha Productions'.

"Amar Colony" will have its India premiere in the ‘Indian Cinema Now' section at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which will be held from December 9-16 in Thiruvananthapuram.

#Mumbai #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

2
Haryana

Haryana panchayat election results: INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son wins in Sirsa, BJP MP Nayab Saini’s wife loses in Ambala

3
Punjab

Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' to former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah

4
World

Woman flies 5,000 km to meet online lover, gets killed for vital body organs

5
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

6
Punjab

Markfed officer arrested in Nawanshahr for demanding Rs 35,000 as bribe

7
World

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

8
Haryana

​Gurugram police book YouTuber couple for ‘extorting’ over Rs 80 lakh from advertising firm owner

9
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

10
Punjab

Congress leaders from Punjab discuss preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

Congress has no respect for tribals, it did not even support Droupadi Murmu in presidential polls: PM Modi in Gujarat

Congress has no respect for tribals, it did not even support Droupadi Murmu in presidential polls: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister says Digital India campaign has brought about...

Congress chief Kharge lambasts PM Modi; calls him ‘chieftain of liars’, sympathy seeker

Congress chief Kharge lambasts PM Modi; calls him ‘chieftain of liars’, sympathy seeker

‘Who is destroying land, water and forest? You and the rich ...

Shanghai hit by Covid protests as anger spreads across China

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...

Haryana Panchayat Poll Result LIVE updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti, zila parishad under way

Haryana panchayat election results: INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son wins in Sirsa, BJP MP Nayab Saini’s wife loses in Ambala

The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads...

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

Poonamdeep Kaur will be DC, Barnala, Komal Mittal goes as DC...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

Satyendar Jain’s Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Satyendar Jain's Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Videos, info about jailed AAP minister being leaked by people close to Arvind Kejriwal: BJP

Prevent prostitution rackets from operating under garb of massage parlours: HC to Delhi Police

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

DSGMC to back BJP in Delhi civic body elections

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue

PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship: RPF defeat Personnel Department team by 104 runs