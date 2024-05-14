Set up dedicated TB ward, give nutritious meals to patients: Nahan DC

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 13

A crucial meeting of the district Tuberculosis Prevention Committee was convened today at the auditorium of the Deputy Commissioner office in Nahan.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta, the session focused on intensifying efforts to prevent tuberculosis (TB) across the district.

In the meeting, Khimta highlighted the fact that the district had achieved 68 per cent of its adult Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccination target.

Stressing the significance of public support in combating TB, the DC called upon panchayat representatives to play an active role in assisting TB patients.

The Health Department was tasked with organising public awareness camps at the panchayat level to educate communities about TB prevention.

Additionally, the Industry Department was directed to provide nutritious meals to TB patients through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives under the Nikshay Mitra Yojana.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the establishment of a dedicated TB ward at the Dr YS Parmar Medical College to enhance patient care and prevent cross-infection.

The initiative aims to safeguard other patients from potential exposure to TB.

Key attendees included Chief Medical Officer Ajay Pathak, Project Officer (Rural Development Agency) Abhishek Mittal, district AYUSH Officer Rajan Singh, district Programme Officer Sunil Sharma and officials of various departments.

Addressing the officials, The DC underscored the importance of collective efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the goal of eliminating TB from the district. He talked about the need for sustained community engagement and multi-sectoral collaboration to effectively tackle the public health challenge.

