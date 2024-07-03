Shimla: Set up flying squads to check dumping, forest dept told

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 2

Taking a strong note of the illegal dumping of debris in forests of the state capital, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has appealed to the Forest Department to form a flying squad to keep a check on the practice. The civic body has suggested that the flying squad should be deployed at night to keep an eye on offenders, besides imposing a heavy penalty on them.

The corporation also plans to write to the Chief Conservator of Forests as well as to the Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) of Shimla, urban and rural, in this regard. As per the Municipal Corporation, the debris being generated from the construction sites is being dumped illegally in the forests of the town, mostly at night.

Mayor, Shimla MC, Surender Chauhan said the drainage and water supply system in the town and the adjoining forests were in a shambles due to illegal dumping. Moreover, proper action was not being taken against the offenders. Also, the threat of landslides looms over the town due to dumping.

“As the forests of the town are not under the Municipal Corporation therefore, we are unable to take action against the illegal dumping of debris,” said the Mayor. “The forest department needs to crack down on the violators immediately,” he added. The Municipal Corporation has also requested people to inform the authorities if they find anyone being involved in illegal dumping.

