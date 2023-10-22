Setback for tourism industry: BJP

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 21

Trilok Kapoor, general secretary of the BJP, yesterday criticised the recent decision of the state government to close the Gopalpur Zoo situated near Palampur.

Kapoor, while talking to mediapersons here, said that the zoo was one the major attractions for tourists coming to the Kangra valley. It was set up in 1992 when Shanta Kumar was Chief Minister.

He said that the decision was unfair for the people of Kangra as hundreds of tourists visit the zoo everyday. “If the zoo is closed, it will be a setback for the tourism industry of the Kangra valley. Besides, a large number of locals will be rendered jobless.”

Kapoor said the state government had taken the decision without taking into confidence Kangra leaders. It had announced to shift wild animals from Gopalpur to a new zoo, which would come up at Bankhandi near Dehra Gopipur. The Gopalpur zoo would be closed in a phased manner. He added that the government had already taken approval from the Central Zoo Authority in this regard.

He said that it was most unfortunate that the local MLA could not persuade the Congress government to withdraw the decision. “The zoo is situated in the foothills of the Dhauladhars in Gopalpur village on the Palampur-Dharamsala highway in dense forest. It is surrounded by the Dhauladhars and is adorned with trees of various kinds such as maple, horse chestnut and chil. The major attractions in the zoo are Asiatic lion, leopards, Himalayan black bear, sambar deer, barking deer, goral, wild pigs, Bhutan grey peacocks, cheer pheasant, Red jungle fowl peacocks, vultures, eagles,” he added.

