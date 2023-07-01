Settle border row with Ladakh, Lahaul residents urge govt

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 30

An unresolved boundary dispute between Himachal Pradesh and the union territory of Ladakh is emerging as a bone of contention between the two areas. The dispute erupted in 2014, but has not been resolved till date.

Residents of Lahaul and Spiti allege that people from Leh had intruded 17 km into Himachal territory near Sarchu on the Manali-Leh highway in 2014. After that Leh youths associated with the tourism sector set up their camping sites there during the summer.

Chhevang Norbu, pradhan of Darcha gram panchayat in Lahaul and Spiti, says “The area encroached upon by Leh residents near Sarchu falls under Darcha panchayat and needs to be freed from their control. The encroachment by Leh residents is adversely affecting the youths of Lahaul, who used to set up their camping sites in the Sarchu area during the summer to earn livelihood. This area was a source of self-employment for the youths of Lahaul.”

“Local residents and panchayats have raised the issue with the state government on several occasions. However, no solution has been found to demarcate the boundary. We urge the state government to take necessary steps to resolve the issue,” he says.

“Since the opening of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, Lahaul and Spiti district has emerged as a major tourist destination. Tourist activities have increased manifold in Sarchu and Shinkula areas. The youths of Lahaul are suffering because of encroachment by Leh residents at Sarchu. They are fearful that the residents of Ladakh may encroach upon areas in Shinkula too if the state government fails to mark its boundary,” says Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, president of the Homestay Owners Association in Lahaul and Spiti. “We urge the state government to clearly demarcate the boundary of Himachal at Sarchu and Shinkula to avoid any conflict in future,” he adds.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur says, “I raised this issue during the Vidhan Sabha session and urged the state government to take steps to resolve the issue. I will urge the Chief Minister to take necessary action to resolve the issue soon.”