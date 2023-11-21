Settle mutation, partition cases by January 20, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tells DCs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today instructed officials concerned to settle all pending revenue cases of mutation, partition and demarcation by January 20, 2024.

At a meeting of the high-powered committee, the Chief Minister asked all Deputy Commissioners to dispose of the pending mutation cases on the mission mode. “Every revenue officer, right from the Naib Tehsildar to the Divisional Commissioner, should hear and resolve the pending revenue cases on a daily basis and ensure their timely disposal,” he said.

Sukhu said that the state government held ‘intekaal adalats’ on October 30 and 31 and disposed of 31,105 of 41,907 pending cases. “Revenue Lok Adalats will be organised on December 1 and 2 in the state to settle pending mutation and partition cases on priority. The Revenue Minister will review the progress of the pending cases in the entire state before January 20, 2024,” he added.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to send a monthly report of the cases disposed of to the state government, containing the names, addresses and the phone numbers of the applicants and other details in a tabulated form. “The Deputy Commissioners should hold meetings with revenue officers in their districts and prepare a strategy for the speedy disposal of pending cases,” he added.

Sukhu said that all dates for hearing revenue matters should not exceed more than three days. To overcome the shortage of staff, the government would also allow the Deputy Commissioners to hire retired Kanungos.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary, Revenue, RD Nazim attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioners and Divisional Commissioners joined virtually.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu