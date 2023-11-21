 Settle mutation, partition cases by January 20, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tells DCs : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Settle mutation, partition cases by January 20, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tells DCs

Settle mutation, partition cases by January 20, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tells DCs

Settle mutation, partition cases by January 20, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tells DCs

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairs a virutal meeting of the high-powered committee with DCs on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today instructed officials concerned to settle all pending revenue cases of mutation, partition and demarcation by January 20, 2024.

At a meeting of the high-powered committee, the Chief Minister asked all Deputy Commissioners to dispose of the pending mutation cases on the mission mode. “Every revenue officer, right from the Naib Tehsildar to the Divisional Commissioner, should hear and resolve the pending revenue cases on a daily basis and ensure their timely disposal,” he said.

Sukhu said that the state government held ‘intekaal adalats’ on October 30 and 31 and disposed of 31,105 of 41,907 pending cases. “Revenue Lok Adalats will be organised on December 1 and 2 in the state to settle pending mutation and partition cases on priority. The Revenue Minister will review the progress of the pending cases in the entire state before January 20, 2024,” he added.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to send a monthly report of the cases disposed of to the state government, containing the names, addresses and the phone numbers of the applicants and other details in a tabulated form. “The Deputy Commissioners should hold meetings with revenue officers in their districts and prepare a strategy for the speedy disposal of pending cases,” he added.

Sukhu said that all dates for hearing revenue matters should not exceed more than three days. To overcome the shortage of staff, the government would also allow the Deputy Commissioners to hire retired Kanungos.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary, Revenue, RD Nazim attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioners and Divisional Commissioners joined virtually.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Viral video: Alcohol, meat 'served' at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims

2
Trending

Raymond chief Gautam Singhania may share wealth of over Rs 11,000 crore post separation: Report

3
Diaspora

Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Indian-origin people

4
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar gets married, Harbhajan Mann adds glamour with performance

5
India

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

6
Trending

Harbhajan Singh faces online bashing for 'cricket ki kitni samajh hogi' remark about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during commentary

7
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's mysterious message sparks buzz as India faces World Cup heartbreak: 'Kuch bhi toh...'

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US

9
Punjab

Pakistan's Kartarpur management says no alcohol served or dance party at Gurdwara reception held for stakeholders

10
World Cup 2023

'Heartbreaking moment for every fan': Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in World Cup final

Don't Miss

View All
After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Top News

Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site

New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...

2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties

2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties

Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

2-day winter sessionof Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28

2-day winter session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28

Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal

Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal

Released on bail later


Cities

View All

Fiery rightist Milei elected Prez of Argentina , vows ‘drastic’ changes

Fiery rightist Milei elected Prez of Argentina , vows ‘drastic’ changes

Houthis hijack India-bound vessel, take 25 hostage

Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

Protests over penalising of farmers on pretext of crop residue burning

district, Gurdaspur PCCTU members extend support to protesting Batala college teachers

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

PGI incident raises security concerns

Gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized at SBSI Airport

CBI nabs Verka official taking Rs 30K in bribe

6 pupils, 2 teachers hurt in Morni mishap

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

‘Absurd content on Kejri’: AAP moves EC against BJP over social media posts

Delhi excise policy case: SC notice to Centre, ED on MP’s plea

L-G clears enrolment of 10K home guards

Delhi extends friendship agreement with Japan’s Fukuoka for three years

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

Seechewal to distribute 25,000 saplings in ‘green nagar kirtans’

AAP taking credit for schemes of Central govt: Minister Som Parkash

Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally receives rousing welcome at War Memorial in city

JCT mgmt, PSPCL fail to break deadlock over payment of power bill

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

Dengue stings 12 more in district

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

Police hold seminar on drugs awareness at TIET

Patiala Foundation commemorates Day of Remembrance

Event held at Police DAV Public