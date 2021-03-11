Settle revenue matters quickly, officials told

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, May 12

Omkar Chand Sharma, Financial Commissioner, today told officers of the Revenue Department here to accelerate the settlement of revenue matters on priority. He said that the officers must expedite the revenue works and settle all pending cases within the stipulated time.

Sharma, while addressing the revenue officers of the district at the Hamir Bhawan, said that comprehensive steps should being taken to strengthen the revenue system of the state. He added that the revenue officers should handle all matters with promptness, transparency and responsibility.

Sharma asked all SDMs to hold court at least twice a week. He stressed the creation of an e-diary of the field revenue surveys and mention all daily activities in it. He said that the number of posts of Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar had been increased in the state to speed up revenue works. He added that a sufficient number of patwaris had been recruited.

He also reviewed the progress of the land ownership scheme started in the district. He said that under the scheme, ownership rights would be provided to people in 1,505 villages of the district. He added that seven drones were being deployed with the help of the Survey of India for the speedy completion of the survey.

DC Debashweta Banik said that the compliance of government guidelines would be ensured. District Revenue Officer Devi Ram presented the details of the progress made.