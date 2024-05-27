Several places in Himachal Pradesh reel under over-40 temperature; MeT office issues 'Orange Alert' for heat wave

Shimla, May 27
The MeT office here on Monday issued an ‘Orange Alert’ in view of heat wave at isolated places in low hills of Himachal Pradesh for the next 48 hours.
The weather office also predicted rain in the higher hills from May 29 to June 2 ahead of a fresh Western Disturbance that is likely to affect the entire northwest India from May 30.
Maximum temperatures stayed four to six degrees above normal at several places across the state.
Una was hottest with a high of 44.0 degrees, followed by Bilaspur 42.7 degrees, Hamirpur 41.9 degrees, Dhaula Kuan 41.8 degrees, and Berthin 40.8 degrees.
Minimum temperatures also stayed above normal.
Paonta Sahib registered the highest night temperature at 31 degrees, followed by Dehra Gopipur 26.0 degrees, and Dhaula Kuan 25.1 degrees.
