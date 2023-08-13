Several roads closed in Shimla after landslides following incessant rain

Sameer Singh
Shimla, August 13
Following incessant rain in Shimla, many roads have been closed for vehicular movement due to landslides on Sunday morning.
#roadupdates pic.twitter.com/WeJkWuSuaP— Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) August 13, 2023
After a landslide occurred near Himland area, the Chhota Shimla-BCS road has been closed for vehicles. Shimla-Bilaspur road has also been closed after a large tree fell on the road and damaged vehicles near Heeranagar area.
Shoghi-Mehli bypass road has also been lying closed due to landslide.
Khalini to Tutikandi road has also been closed and Police Lines Kaithu road has also been closed for vehicular movement.
Similarly, Shimla-Sunni road is closed near Devidhar due to a massive landslide. National Highway-05 has also been closed near Kumarsain due to landslide and continues shooting stones coming on the road. The rain has been continuing in the district for past two days.
The police officials said after heavy rain landslides have been reported in several areas. As a result, affected roads has been closed for vehicular movement for public safety. The work to restore these roads has been continuing at war footing and commuters are being diverted from alternate roads.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...