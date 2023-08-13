Several roads closed in Shimla after landslides following incessant rain

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 13



Following incessant rain in Shimla, many roads have been closed for vehicular movement due to landslides on Sunday morning.

After a landslide occurred near Himland area, the Chhota Shimla-BCS road has been closed for vehicles. Shimla-Bilaspur road has also been closed after a large tree fell on the road and damaged vehicles near Heeranagar area.

Shoghi-Mehli bypass road has also been lying closed due to landslide.

Khalini to Tutikandi road has also been closed and Police Lines Kaithu road has also been closed for vehicular movement.

Similarly, Shimla-Sunni road is closed near Devidhar due to a massive landslide. National Highway-05 has also been closed near Kumarsain due to landslide and continues shooting stones coming on the road. The rain has been continuing in the district for past two days.

The police officials said after heavy rain landslides have been reported in several areas. As a result, affected roads has been closed for vehicular movement for public safety. The work to restore these roads has been continuing at war footing and commuters are being diverted from alternate roads.

