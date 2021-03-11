Severe hailstorm lashes Shimla region

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

The state capital, Shimla, and its surrounding areas witnessed darkness around noon as a severe hailstorm, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, lashed the region. Dark clouds engulfed the region, reducing visibility.

MET Dept issues Yellow warning The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (wind speed of 30-40 kmph) at isolated places throughout the state on Wednesday (May 4) and thunderstorm and lightning in five districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla on Thursday (May 5).

The town wore a deserted look as the hail lasted for nearly three hours, disrupting the power supply. Vehicles had to move at a snail’s pace with headlights on even during the day. The roads in the capital town were covered under a thick layer of hail, making the roads slippery and dangerous for driving.

Heavy downpour choked the drains and water entered some houses in Krishna Nagar.

No major damage has been reported, said SDM (Shimla Urban) Manjeet Sharma, adding that the rains would help in recharging water sources.

Shimla received 50 mm of rain, followed by Dalhousie 28 mm, Keylong 13 mm, Fagu 10 mm, Manali, Kalpa and Tissa 9 mm each, Kumarsein 7 mm, Bhuntar 6 mm, Jubberhatti and Kalatop 5 mm each.

The day’s temperature plummeted after a hailstorm and Una was the hottest with a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius against 42.3 degrees Celsius yesterday. Keylong was the coldest during the night recording a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The rain has doused the forest fire which had been waging in and around Shimla for the past 10 days. Farmers and vegetable growers are a worried lot as hailstorms and rains during this part of the year could cause extensive damage to already harvested wheat crop and standing crop.

In an advisory, the MeT office has urged farmers to use hail nets, ensure proper ventilation system in animal sheds, thatch vegetable nursery and crop with grass and thatch the new plantings with grass and polysheets to mitigate the direct influence of thunderstorm/lightning.

