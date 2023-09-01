Sewage water

Due to a choked sewer or leakage, dirty water has spilled onto the roadside near the IGMC in Shimla. It is emanating a foul smell and is also an invitation to vector-borne diseases. The authorities concerned should take immediate action. — Gaurav, Shimla

Dangerous trees

The removal of dangerous trees must be undertaken on priority. Rain has stopped but trees are still falling on houses, causing substantial damage. Also, there must be strict action against people who are getting trees axed without these posing any danger to them. — Rishabh, Shimla

Dog menace

Stray dogs prowling on roads in the Panthaghati area is a common sight these days. These dogs sometimes attack pedestrians. The authorities concerned should act in the matter so that residents are not bitten by stray dogs. — Kritika, Panthaghati

