Sewage Water on Shimla road, pedestrians irked

Sewage water is often leaking on to the road leading from the Cart Road to the Mall Road via Sabzi Mandi in Shimla, which is causing inconvenience to pedestrians. Garbage is also seen littered on this road. The authorities concerned should ensure proper drainage system and sanitation. Rajinder, Shimla

10 posts vacant, students suffer

About 10 posts at Government Senior Secondary School, Dargi, in Shimla rural area, are lying vacant. The lack of teachers is affecting the studies of the students. The authorities concerned should appoint teachers as soon as possible. Ramesh, Dargi, Shimla

Shut down liquor vend

The liquor vend opened at Ambedkar Chowk in Chaura Maidan should be shut down. It may have an adverse impact on the students of Fine Arts College, Kotshera college and Himachal Pradesh University, who cross this place on their way to/from their institutions. Rajeev, Shimla

