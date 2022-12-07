Shimla: SFI, ABVP activists clash at Himachal Pradesh University, several hurt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 6

A clash between SFI and ABVP activists at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, left a couple of students from both sides injured today. The police have registered an FIR against the students from both organisations and started investigation.

‘Were harassing girls’ SFI activists have been harassing ABVP’s female members for the past few days and when our members objected to the misbehaviour, SFI activists assaulted us. They attacked the ABVP activists with sharp-edged weapons. Sachin Rana, ABVP leader ‘Attack was planned’ The ABVP has unleashed a planned attack on our members to scuttle the movement, which we have started against the ERP system of the university’s faculty . The students are joining us in the movement. Surjeet, SFI Leader

Both student organisations have accused each other of triggering the clash and assault. According to ABVP president Sachin Rana, SFI activists had been harassing ABVP’s female activists for the past few days and when they objected to it, the SFI activists assaulted them. “They assaulted ABVP activists with sharp-edged weapons, leaving eight students with serious injuries,” said Rana.

Countering ABVP’s stand, the SFI said the ABVP unleashed a planned attack on its activists to scuttle the movement it had started against the university’s faulty ERP system, which is causing a lot of problems to the students in terms of their exam results.

“ABVP students pelted stones at SFI activists this morning and then attacked them with sharp-edged weapons,” said SFI secretary Surjeet. “The police have taken no action against ABVP activists even though several SFI activists and other students have sustained injuries. The SFI will launch an agitation if the guilty students are not apprehended,” he said.

The SFI later held a protest against the alleged assault on them by ABVP activists. “The ABVP is trying to derail the movement we have started against the faulty system. Students are joining the SFI in this struggle, and that’s what the ABVP is trying to stop,” he said.

Clashes between the students are a commonplace at HPU, especially between the SFI and the ABVP.

The student elections in the HPU and its affiliated colleges were banned to avoid violence associated with the polls. Nevertheless, the students continue to clash over one issue or the other.

