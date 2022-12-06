SFI, ABVP activists clash on HP University campus; some students injured

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 6

A clash between activists of SFI and ABVP at Himachal Pradesh University here on Tuesday left some students from both sides injured.

The police have registered an FIR against the students from both student organisations, and started the investigations.

Both sides have accused each other of triggering the clash and assault. According to ABVP president Sachin Rana, SFI activists had been allegedly harassing female activists of ABVP and when they objected to it, SFI activists assaulted them today.

Countering ABVP’s stand, the SFI alleged the ABVP unleashed a planned attack on the SFI activists to scuttle the movement they have started against the university’s faulty ERP system, which is causing a lot of problems to the students in terms of their results.