SFI activists urge SP to check drug menace

Shimla, May 31
SFI activists submitted a memorandum of demands to the Superintendent of Police as regards the drug menace prevailing in the city. They also requested him to crack the case of Sirmaur boy Abhishek (17) who went missing around a month ago and whose body was found hanging in the Kasumpti area on Saturday last.
Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi told the student activists that the police was committed to check the drug menace.
SFI activists said the shops selling liquor and tobacco products near the academic institutions must be removed on priority. Union president Kamal Sharma said, “Students wearing school uniforms can be seen making purchases at these vends. We have requested the district police head to take action in the matter.”
“We have also requested that an impartial probe into the death of Sirmaur boy Abhishek. His family has been claiming that their son was murdered. The truth must come out,” he said.
