SFI alleges bias in Himachal Pradesh University admissions, anomalies in allotment of ST seats

Shimla, April 1

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of the Student Federation of India (SFI) met the Dean of Studies and demanded the immediate cancellation of the admissions done for the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme in the Department of Commerce.

The student body also called for the removal of the department’s chairperson.

The SFI alleged that, recently, there had been instances where admissions of favoured candidates were being done before the scheduled time, while the admissions of other candidates were delayed.

The SFI further alleged that there had been cases where seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in the Department of Commerce were filled by candidates belonging to the general category, violating UGC guidelines and, without any advertisement or ordinance, showcasing attempts to abolish reservations. SFI campus secretary Sunny Seakta said over the past few months, there had been ongoing irregularities in the recruitment process of the university.

“In 2021, during the tenure of Sikander Kumar as the Vice-Chancellor of the university, supernumerary seats were created within the university for the admission of his favourites, highlighting the nepotism prevalent within the institution,” he said.

“It has been observed for a long time that regardless of whether it’s the recruitment of faculty or admissions in PhD courses, the ruling government appointees have been manipulating the system to accommodate their preferences,” he added.

“The university administration, succumbing to governmental pressure, is facilitating fraudulent admissions, undermining the autonomy of the institution,” Seakta said.

He alleged that the officials within the administration were engaging in malpractices to facilitate admissions of their favoured candidates.

The SFI warned that it would launch a mass movement in the university campus if no action was taken regarding this matter in the near future.

