SFI calls for infrastructural restoration of Himachal Pradesh University Law Dept

Shimla, April 24

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has demanded infrastructural restoration, technical and technological refinement, and maintenance of hygiene in the Department of Laws to ensure the smooth and student-friendly functioning of the department.

A delegation of SFI activists here today met the Dean and Chairman, Department of Laws, Sanjay Sindhu and submitted a memorandum of their demands — including the upgrade of all classrooms to smart classrooms, restoration of all damaged and malfunctioning electrical equipment, updating the faculty library with the latest editions of books, guides, journals and magazines, and maintenance of hygiene within department’s washrooms — to him.

The Dean assured the delegation that the demands would be considered and met soon. “The students of the Department of Laws had previously shared their grievances regarding the outdated and obsolete collection of books being kept in the library on numerous occasions,”SFI campus president Santosh said. “It is because of the indifferent attitude of the administration that the SFI is again compelled to make them aware of these issues.”

