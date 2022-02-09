SFI, DYFI protest against Budget

The SFI, DYFI and AIDWA burnt copies of the Union Budget to register their protest against it. They alleged that common people were expecting relief from the Budget in the times of the pandemic, but it failed to do so. The protesters further alleged that the Budget offered little hope to the youth and when they asked for jobs, they were beaten up by the police.

Workshop on research methodology

During a national workshop on research methodology at Shoolini University, Prof Abha Chauhan, Department of Sociology, Jammu University, threw light on “Methodology, Methods, and Techniques: Elucidating Concepts in Qualitative Research”. Prof Rekha Saxena, Department of Political Science, Delhi University, provided a thorough explanation of how to structure a thesis, frame research questions, format a research paper for journals, and collect and compile a bibliography. Dr Ekta Singh, Dr Anita Chauhan, and Dr Subodh Saurabh from Shoolini University were on the other panel of the day. They talked about “Analysing Discourse/Organising Material” as a group. It was followed by an interactive session.

