SFI flags ‘anomalies’ in HPU question papers

Shimla, April 12
The state committee of the Students Federation of India (SFI) wrote to the Controller of Examinations of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) apprising him of the “anomalies” in the political science question papers in the annual undergraduate examinations.
SFI state president Anil Thakur alleged that 80 per cent of the material of the question paper for the exam, held on April 2, was not as per the guidelines issued by the syllabus committee.
According to the SFI, a complaint had also been received about the questions presented in the question paper for the political theory examination held on March 30.
As per the complaint, the questions asked were the same as those asked in colleges under the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, last year. The SFI said university guidelines had not been followed during the making of the question papers of some other subjects as well.
The student body demanded that a committee be constituted to look into the issue and resolve the problems faced by the students.
