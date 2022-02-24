SFI for exams of non-teaching staff

The SFI has demanded that exams be conducted at the earliest for appointing non-teaching employees at HPU. The student body submitted a memorandum to the HPU Registrar in this regard and said students were facing a lot of problems because of the shortage of non-teaching staff. Other demands included declaration of results of exams held for panchayat secretary, improvement of food quality and display of rate list at the eateries at Pink Petal Chowk, and opening of cafeteria for students.

PhD Entrance test on March 2

The entrance test for PhD programme for the session 2021-22 will be conducted on March 2 at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) campus. The interested candidates can download their admit cards from the university website https://admissions.hpushimla.in.

Conference on security, governance

The Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, HPU, Shimla, in association with IIHSG, is holding a three-day international conference on human security and governance. The distinguished guests were joined by Dr Pushpa Iyer, Director, Centre for Conflict Studies, Middlebury Institute of International Studies, USA; Prof Shireen Akhter, Vice-Chancellor, University of Chittagong, Bangladesh; Prof Sikander Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla; Dr Nandini Basistha, Executive Director (Honorary), IIHSG, and other distinguished guests. A special session on defence, strategy and human security has been scheduled for February 25 from 11am to 2pm, which will be chaired by Prof Harish K Thakur, chairman, Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, HPU, Shimla.