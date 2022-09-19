SFI holds protest at HPU

The SFI submitted a memorandum to the Executive Council (EC) members of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and held a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor office demanding cancellation of the appointments made in the university in violation of the University Grants Commission rules and regulations. The SFI demanded that the on-going recruitments should also be put on hold.

Orientation programme at IILS

A week-long orientation programme was held at the Indian Institute of Legal Studies (IILS) at Haridevi near Ghanati, Shimla. Ankush Dass Sood, a senior advocate at the High Court, inaugurated the programme. He interacted with the students and shared his views on ‘pleading’, ‘practice’ and ‘ethics’. BD Dhiman, Administrative Officer of the institution, also interacted with the students and apprised them of the importance of discipline.

Int’l Housekeeping Week celebrated

The Institute of Hotel Management, Shimla, celebrated International Housekeeping Week by organising a conference on ‘Future prospects in housekeeping, exploring the possibilities”. Leading hospitality managers and housekeepers participated in the conference. They informed the students about various details of hospitality industry.

