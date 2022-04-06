SFI: Increase PhD seats at HPU

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has accused the HPU administration of using pick and choose approach in deciding the number of PhD seats in various departments of the university. In a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal, members of the SFI said 11 seats had been increased in the Chemistry Department but the proposals to increase the seats from other departments were not being considered. The SFI said the seats in other departments should also be increased.

Conclave held at Solan MMU

Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU), Solan, held a conclave in which Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was the chief guest. On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor MS Minhas highlighted the works done by MMU College and Hospital during the pandemic. In his address, the CM also threw light on how the government tackled the three waves of Covid.

Ban fee hike, demands forum

Members of the Student-Parent Forum sought a ban on fee hike, ranging from eight to 35 per cent in private schools this year. The forum also demanded that parents should not be forced to buy uniforms and books from select shops. The forum has warned that it would hold a protest at the Directorate of Education on April 7 against the fee hike. Forum convenor Vijendra Mehra demanded strict implementation of the order of the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, on December 5, 2019, to ban fee hike to check “arbitrary loot by private schools”. He alleged that schools have been hiking fee arbitrarily as the state government and the Directorate of Education were not serious in checking their malpractice.