SFI protests against choice-based credit system at HPU in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 27

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) members of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) wing staged a protest against the implementation of CBCS (choice-based credit system) for the postgraduate first-year students under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The protest was held in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s office on the varsity campus today. The protesters raised slogans against the varsity authorities and the Centre for implementing the new system in higher education.

Union president Harish Thakur said, “The choice-based credit system has been implemented without doing requisite groundwork. Now that the schedule of exams has been announced by the varsity authorities, students are in a dilemma as they have to prepare for the subjects that they have not studied during the year. It will not only put unnecessary burden on students, but also result in them flunking the exams. Like UG courses, the dropout rate for PG courses will also increase.”

Thakur said, “The revaluation results for previous semesters have not been announced yet for UG courses and the dates for filling forms for the next semester have already been announced. Students are in confusion due to this reason. We held a meeting with the VC and other varsity authorities today, but did not get any satisfactory answer on the issue of CBCS implementation and the delay in the declaration of revaluation results.”

Sunny, another member of the union, said, “The CBCS is a part of the New Education Policy, which was primarily aimed at providing choice to students to opt for subjects as per their own interest, so that they can get ample employment opportunities. However, due to the lack of proper groundwork, implementation of the new system has failed in the state with many students flunking the exams. We also demand that the ERP system, which is fraught with many problems, including loss of data, must be taken back.”

Demand

The government must roll back the CBCS or implement it again after rectifying the flaws

If "concrete" action is not initiated, they will intensify their stir and gherao the varsity authorities

Their objection