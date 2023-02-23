SFI protests choice-based credit system

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 22

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) today staged a protest on the campus of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here against the implementation of the choice-based credit system (CBCS).

Under the new education policy (NEP), CBCS has been implemented in the first year of postgraduate (PG) courses. Citing ‘flaws’ in the new system, the SFI members of the HPU wing raised slogans against the Union Government and demanded its immediate rollback.

Harish Thakur, president of the SFI, HPU wing, said, “The university administration is continuously delaying first session exams for the first session of PG programmes after the implementation of the CBCS.”

He said there was a lot of confusion among students. The CBCS was aimed at giving them choice to study subjects as per their interest so that they could get job opportunities accordingly. But, many students in the state had failed in subjects being imposed on them without their choice, he added.