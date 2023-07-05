SFI protests delay in HPU results

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 4

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) today staged a protest on the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) campus against the delay in declaration of results for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

The protesters demanded that results for all the PG and UG courses be declared at the earliest. The student union members have been holding protests in this regard at regular intervals.

Harish, SFI’s HPU campus president, said, “The university administration has failed to declare results of PG and UG courses, putting the future of thousands of students in jeopardy.

“It has been two months since these exams were conducted. The university has already conducted entrance tests, but failed to declare results, leading to a delay in the counselling process. Since the results for PG courses have not been declared yet, students are getting late in filling the examinations forms,” he added.

Another student union leader, Asha Zinta, said, “We further demand that the university should remove anomalies to strengthen its ERP system, ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water and proper sanitation on the library premises.”

She said that new hostels should be built so that all the students could be given the facility to avail hostel accommodation. Moreover, the quality of food served at hostels should be improved. Elections for student unions should also be resumed, she said.

Bhanu, joint secretary of the union, said, “Only one third of the total students stay at hostels and a majority of the students have to take expensive accommodation outside the university campus. The prices of food served in hostels has also been hiked, adding to the financial burden on hostellers.”