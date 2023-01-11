SFI protests at Himachal Pradesh University against scrapping of fellowship for minorities

Shimla, January 10
Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest at Himachal Pradesh University against the decision of the Central Government to discontinue the Maulana Azad National Fellowship. They alleged that it was an anti-student decision of the government.
Leaders of the students union said the fellowship was given to students doing research work from six minority communities — Muslim, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian and Sikh — whose annual income is less than Rs 6 lakh. This fellowship was introduced in 2009 on the basis of the recommendations of the Sachar Committee formed in 2005. Its purpose was to help students from minority communities in higher education.
