SFI seeks strict action against Salooni culprits

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 19

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) today met SP (Law and Order) Srishti Pandey and submitted a memorandum demanding a speedy probe into the Salooni murder case in Chamba district and strict action against the culprits .

SFI state secretary Amit Thakur said, “A man was brutally murdered and his chopped body parts were dumped into a water stream at Salooni in Chamba. He was in love with a girl and her family members had allegedly beaten him up. The matter has also been given communal overtones and the SFI condemns it vehemently.”

“Violence has been increasing in the state over the past few years. Many cases have not been investigated properly. The SFI demands that such cases should be taken up in fast-track courts so that the accused are punished expeditiously. We stand firmly with victim’s family in this hour of grief and will extend all possible assistance to support them till justice is served,” he said.