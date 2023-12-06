SFI stages protest against suspension of members

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 5

Student activists from Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest outside Deputy Commissioner’s office today and demanded revocation of suspension of 12 student union leaders by Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

The protesting student union members raised slogans against the varsity management and the administration and submitted a memorandum of demands to administration officials. Notably, SFI members have been protesting for past over one week now.

Sunny Sekta, SFI campus secretary , said, “It is shocking that rather than taking action against those behind the clash between two groups, 12 members of the SFI have been suspended. We demand immediate revocation of suspension of these students, otherwise the agitation would be intensified.” He added, “It is shocking that before forming government in the state, Congress leaders had made promises that action would be taken against those responsible for corruption and scams in the university. But now in power, the government has done nothing. When we started raising these issues, NSUI members and miscreants from outside have not only threatened us with dire consequences, but attacked our members.”

