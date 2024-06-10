SFI to stage protest against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

The state committee of the Students’ Federation of India will be staging a protest outside the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on June 12 to demand an unbiased investigation into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exams.

‘NTA INCAPABLE’ This is yet another instance in a series of reports of corruption and mismanagement in crucial exams since the NTA has been brought in. As a result, it has been proved once again that the NTA is incapable of conducting an entrance exam like NEET — Anil Thakur, SFI State President

The SFI has also demanded that the National Testing Agency (NTA) be abolished.

SFI state president Anil Thakur, in a statement issued here, said after the declaration of the NEET-UG exam results on June 4, several students complained, raising questions about the transparency of the exams conducted by the NTA.

“The total marks in MBBS-BDS undergraduate level entrance exam is 720. Four marks are awarded for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each wrong answer, while questions left unanswered are considered. In that case, it is mathematically not possible to get marks like 719 and 718, but such cases have been seen in many results,” said Thakur.

There had been complaints that students with consecutive roll numbers from the same centre were awarded 720 out of 720 marks, he added.

“Many candidates are now forced to take admission in private colleges, directly due to the policies of the NTA such as the significant reduction in syllabus. The way the NMC and the NTA are privatising medical education together under the PM Modi-led government is dangerous for the future of the country,” he said.

