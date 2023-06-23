SFI urges HPU to declare PG results soon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 22

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) today staged a protest on the campus of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here demanding the results for postgraduate (PG) courses be declared soon.

Surjit, HPU campus secretary of the SFI, said, “The university had conducted examinations for postgraduate courses in March and for undergraduate courses in May but their results have not been declared yet. As a result, the academic future of thousands of students is hanging in balance.”

He added the university was already conducting the entrance exam for PG courses and would be holding counselling for admissions soon. He asked, “How will these sessions take place when the results have not been declared?”

Surjit said, “The delay in declaring results will further delay the academic session like last year and it will be the students who will suffer. The controller of examinations has assured us that the results will be announced soon. We will intensify our protest if the results are not declared.”