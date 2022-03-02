SFI worried for pupils in Ukraine

Expressing concern over the fate of Indian students stuck in Ukraine, the SFI has urged the government to take all possible diplomatic steps to bring them back. The SFI further said that the government should ensure that the students do not face shortage of necessary items, like food, medicines etc, while they wait to be evacuated.

Swami Dayanand remembered

BD DAV Public School, Dharamsala, celebrated Rishi Bodh Utsav with great verve and zeal. A special 'havan' and bhajan singing marked the occasion. The day is celebrated to propagate Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s teachings. Subhash Chand, the school Principal, said his contribution to the field of education was remarkable.

SFI protests faulty ERP system

The SFI took out a protest march against the faulty ERP system and delay in the declaration of results by the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). SFI's HPU campus president Rocky said the ERP system was set up way back in 2013 but it wasn't functioning seamlessly even nine years later. As a result, the students were facing problems in filling up forms and often the result too had errors.