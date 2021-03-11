SFJ asks Himachal CM to ‘learn’ from attack on Punjab police intelligence wing in Mohali

Hamirpur (HP), May 10
Banned secessionist group ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) in a purported audio message has asked Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to learn from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and do not start conflict with the pro-Khalistan group.
In the audio message sent to some mediapersons of the state, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu threatened Thakur with “violence” if he takes any action against raising of the Khalistani flag in Dharamsala.
Referring to Monday’s RPG attack at Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, he said “it could have been Shimla also”.
SFJ also announced that it will announce the date for a referendum on Khalistan in Himachal Pradesh from Paonta Sahib in June -- on the “38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar”.
The SFJ had recently put Khalistan flags on the gates of winter Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamsala.
