SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 8

The Himachal Pradesh police have booked US-based NRI, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, general counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), in a case registered for hanging banners of Khalistan on the main gate of Vidhan Sabha complex in Topovan in Dharamsala.

Pannu has been made main accused in the case. The police have also added Section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the FIR registered in the case on Sunday morning.

Earlier a case, was registered under Sections 153-A, 153-B of the IPC and Section 3 of HP Open spaces (prevention of disfigurement) Act, 1985, in the case.

The police release said keeping in view the incidents of Khalistani elements in neighbouring states and also incident of tying a Khalistani banner that took place in Una district on March 11, 2022 and threat posed by Sikhs for Justice regarding announcement of June 6, 2022 as voting date for “Khalistan referendum” in Himachal Pradesh, the DGP has issued directions to the field formations to remain on high alert from today.

ADGP CID and IG/DIGs of ranges and district SPs have been directed to seal all the interstate borders, barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts as hotels and inns.

They have been directed to keep special security units, bomb disposal squads and quick reaction teams in position and on high alert. The security forces have been directed to strengthen the security of dams, railway stations, bus stands, towns and all other places.