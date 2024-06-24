SGPC poll: July 31 last date for Una voters to get registered

Our Correspondent

Una, June 23

The last date for the registration of names in the voter lists for elections to the lone seat of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in Una district is July 31.

This was stated here in a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal.

The DC said as per the SGPC election schedule for Himachal Pradesh received from Director, Panchayati Raj-cum-Commissioner Gurudwara Elections in Himachal Pradesh, after the last date for the registration of names in the voter lists, the process for the computerisation and first printing of the handwritten manuscripts of voter lists will be done from August 1 to August 20. The DC further said that on August 21, the voter lists will be available to the public for scrutiny and that the last date for registering appeals for addition, modification and deletion of names had been fixed as September 11.

Jatin Lal said the disposal of all appeals under Rule 10 (3) of the Sikh Gurudwara Board Election Rules of 1959 would be done from September 12 to September 20. He further said that the final voter lists would be printed on October 5.

The DC said for more information, the rural voters should contact their respective patwaris, while the voters who live in the urban areas should contact the executive officers of the respective municipal committees for the registration of the names in the voter lists.

